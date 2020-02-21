Chatham Co. Police arrest shooting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a Tuesday night shooting.

Police arrested Devanae Johnson, 21, on Thursday.

Tuesday evening officers responded to Akshar Food Mart located at 5402 LaRoche Avenue for a report of a shooting.

One female had been shot. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Johnson faces charges including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

