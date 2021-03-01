Chatham Co. Police arrest one and search for other suspect in morning shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) makes one arrest linked to an early Monday morning shooting, continues to search for a second suspect.

According to CCPD, officers were dispatched at 12:45 a.m. to the area around the 1600 building of 101 Fenwick Village Drive.

At the scene, police discovered Alonza Barnes, 39, who had been grazed by a bullet in the leg.

According to a witness, Barnes and another man fired weapons.

Police arrested Barnes and charged him with criminal trespass and reckless conduct.

CCPD continue to look for the other man identified as Mishawn Green, 32.

Police ask anyone with information about Green’s whereabouts to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.