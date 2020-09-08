Chatham Co. Police arrest man for 2019 murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting in November 2019.

Last year on Nov. 7, officers responded to the corner of Leghorn and DuPont streets where Daron Swan, 20, had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he died a few weeks later, on Nov. 19.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Jalen Graham, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday morning with the assistance of the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. He faces charges of felony and malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Swan’s death.

Detectives say Graham was a 17-year-old Johnson High School student at the time of the shooting. They believe he left school, shot Swan, and then returned to campus.

The department says detectives aren’t releasing a motive for the crime but it wasn’t a random act — and Graham and Swan knew each other.

Detectives say Graham is the only suspect, but they continue to investigate whether any others will face charges.