Chatham Co. Police arrest caregiver following baby’s injury

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County detectives have arrested a woman after a baby was allegedly injured in her care.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 22-year-old Shantel Johnson was taken into custody on Friday and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Police say Johnson was the caregiver of a baby who was injured and hospitalized.

Additional details surrounding the investigation were not immediately available.

The department said that the baby has since been released from the hospital.