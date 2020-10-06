Police: Man arrested after ‘randomly firing a gun’ at Whitemarsh Island businesses

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested after “randomly firing a gun” at businesses on Whitemarsh Island Tuesday morning, according to police.

Just after 9 a.m., officers with the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Johnny Mercer Boulevard and Whitemarsh Island Drive, right near the Islands Precinct.

Witnesses say a man, now identified as Jeffrey Perry, 48, got out of his vehicle at the intersection with a gun, made his way to a nearby shopping center and fired his gun at several businesses before making his way back to the intersection.

A call came in to 911 about the situation and a citizen also went into the precinct to report the gunman, CCPD said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Perry standing in the intersection waving a gun in the air. He “was not wearing a shirt and was acting erratically,” CCPD stated.

He obeyed commands to drop his weapon and was taken into custody without incident.

“I am incredibly proud of our department today,” stated Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “In addition to the patrol officers who were dispatched, captains, detectives, and our neighborhood liaison officer all responded without hesitation to face a man they knew was armed and firing his weapon.”

CCPD said Perry was not injured during the arrest but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. He will be transported to the Chatham County Detention Center when he is cleared by doctors.

Detectives also checked Perry’s residence and confirmed that no one there had been injured or was in any kind of danger.

According to the department, officers from the Board of Education Police Department were also on the scene. The Islands Library and Islands High School are in the area.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit also responded to help collect all shell casings at the scene.