CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Chatham County mother has been arrested and charged with the murder of her infant child, according to police.

Chatham County police responded to a home in the 100 block of Quacco Road late Thursday night and found a deceased infant. The baby’s mother was also at the residence.

After investigating, officers charged 33-year-old Jennifer Cooper with murder, possession of a controlled substance, and drug-related objects.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death of the infant.

Cooper is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.