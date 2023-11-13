SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Chatham County mother accused in the death of her baby will stay in jail after a judge denied her bond Monday morning.

Jennifer Cooper was seeking bond after pleading not guilty this month. She’s charged with murder, cruelty to children and possession of a scheduled controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Police say her baby, Randy William Taylor Jr., was found dead in a home on Quacco Road in August. Both the child and the mother tested positive for methamphetamine, according to toxicology reports.

The state argued that Cooper was found lying on top of the baby, and injuries were found.

A detective previously testified that suspicious injuries were found on the baby’s neck and back, there was swelling near his eyes, blood on the baby’s face, and an indention on top of the head.

“As far as bond, I’m going to put a note in there to make sure she is evaluated and treated for mental health,” said Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley. “anything on that issue, the court needs to address done through a petition, we can go ahead and address it that way.”

Cooper had another child, Ashlyn Taylor, who died in 2022 from sudden infant death syndrome. She was not charged with that first child’s death.