Chatham Co. man accused of incest also indicted in bestiality case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Chatham County grand jury has formally accused a man of engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a child relative, along with a woman who knew about it.

According to an indictment handed down this week, David Tang and Holly Clayton have also been indicted for bestiality stemming from an incident years ago.

The child sex crimes, however, occurred sometime between July 2018 and July 2019, the indictment alleges.

Tang is accused of molesting and engaging in oral sex with a child he’s related to. For the purposes of protecting the victim’s identity, News 3 will not detail the nature of their relationship.

In connection with this case, Tang faces six charges: one count enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count child molestation, two counts aggravated child molestation and two counts of incest.

Meanwhile, Clayton has been formally charged with contributing to the dependency of a minor as well as two counts of making a false statement.

Holly Clayton

According to the indictment, Clayton was aware that Tang engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the victim and failed to ensure Tang “did not have access to” the victim.

The indictment also alleges that Clayton knew Tang had taken photos of the victim’s genitals and “was also in possession of material depicting other children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

Further, Clayton is accused of lying to a law enforcement officer about how she found out about both the photos and some circumstances surrounding them.

Both Clayton and Tang have also been accused of bestiality. The indictment states that they “did perform and submit to a sexual act with a dog.”

The exact date of the incident is unclear, but it’s believed to have occurred roughly 10 years ago.

Editor’s note: News 3 is working to obtain the mugshot of Mr. Tang