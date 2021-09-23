Chatham Co. detectives seek suspect accused in over 20 entering auto incidents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for an entering auto suspect accused of targeting neighborhoods on the west side of Chatham County.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), the suspect is believed to be responsible for as many as 21 entering auto incidents in August and September.

CCPD says several neighborhoods and apartment complexes have been targeted, including Ocho Rios apartments, Brandlewood subdivision, Canvas Apartments and Westlake Apartments.

Police are asking any residents or visitors in these areas to remove all valuables from their vehicles.

The department released a series of surveillance photos of the suspect taken over the last few weeks. Anyone who believes they have information on the individual is asked to call CCPD detectives at 912-651-4717.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.