Chatham Co. detectives seek person of interest in theft investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are looking for a Chatham County man in connection to a theft investigation.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, the person of interest is Joey Salas, 26, whose last known address is in Bloomingdale. Police say he is also known to frequent hotels in the I-95/Highway 204 corridor and midtown Savannah.

Salas is described as a white male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet and about 185 pounds.

Police say Salas has multiple tattoos on his face: one over each eyebrow and a tear drop under one eye.

Detectives ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Chatham County Police at 912-677-7033 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.