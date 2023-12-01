THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — Some residents of Chatham County are concerned about emergency dispatch and response times. Business owners of Finches Sandwiches and Sundries in Thunderbolt spoke about an incident that could have been life or death.

“I get approached by two women, the one woman mentioned that she said she was staying at an Airbnb down the road. She came up to us and was like, I don’t know what to do… there’s a man on the side of the road that severely needs help,” Jamie Pleta told News 3.

That man was found at the end of Furber Avenue in Thunderbolt in late September and appeared to have overdosed. Pleta and Rebecca Gawley immediately helped the woman.

“She had been calling 911, and nobody was answering,” Gawley says. “I jumped in my car and called 911 and immediately drove to figure out where this man was. I stayed on scene with him for several minutes. It actually ended up being about 35 minutes before anybody arrived, and I continued to call 911, assessing the situation.”

That is when Gawley resorted to calling city officials for help.

“Two officers and a fire truck finally did arrive. They administered two doses of Narcan. From what I’ve been told, the man has recovered,” Gawley says. “It was a really lengthy experience. Had we not done something, I don’t know how long he would have been just kind of lying there for.”

That was not the first time she had recently called 911.

“I called a month prior, because I was taking my newborn baby to her first pediatrician appointment, and somebody had thrown a large container of liquid onto my windshield while I was driving. I almost drove off the road. I tried to call for help, and nobody answered then either,” she said.

Chatham County E911 and Chatham Emergency Services consolidated their Computer Aided Dispatch System in October to enhance communication between the E911 call center and CES dispatch center, according to Sean Evans, Chatham Public Information Assistant Director. The county has not yet been more specific about why some are having these recent, troubling experiences.

“We’ve all been programmed to call 911,” Gawley says. “The expectation is that you treat that very carefully and with respect in that you only call it in the matter of a true emergency. That’s what we were doing here, and nothing mattered. There was nothing. There was nobody on the other end.”

The owner of the ‘Humans of Savannah’ Instagram account has been gathering stories for the past two weeks, wanting to bring the issue to light.

“I’m sure there’s issues everywhere, but I’ve never encountered stories the way that I’ve read or listened to here. And it still continues to go on,” they say. “Let our heroes rescue people. They’re the best at that. Let’s let them do their job, but they can’t without being notified.”

Both business owners say that they are making CPR and the Heimlich maneuver a part of their training at their restaurant moving forward, so they can be prepared if emergency 911 does not pick up.

WSAV is waiting for an official response to this incident and these complaints from the Chatham Public Information Assistant Director.