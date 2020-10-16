Chase on I-95 in Pooler ends in crash, 2 hospitalized

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a crash on Interstate 95 that left two people injured.

According to GSP, troopers responded to the scene at NB I-95 and 104 around 10 a.m.

GSP says two male suspects in a Toyota Camry fled a traffic stop by Pooler Police. After a brief chase, the car hit a guard rail.

Both people in the car were extricated from the car by the Savannah Fire Department and taken to the hospital, where they remain Friday evening. Their names have not yet been released.