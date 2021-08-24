Charleston man faces 2 years in prison for inciting riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A Charleston man faces two years in prison for his involvement in a riot in May 2020 and for illegally possessing a firearm.

Acting United States Attorney, M. Rhett DeHart says the man is charged with unlawful travel to incite destructive riots and possession of a firearm by a felon. The riot followed the death of George Floyd, which sparked a worldwide summer of racial justice protests.

“Last summer’s riots were a dark day in Charleston’s history,” DeHart said. “Prison time is appropriate in this case and sends a message that this behavior will not be tolerated in South Carolina.”

Orlando King, 32, allegedly live-streamed on Facebook, his forced entry into a downtown Charleston store the College Market and looters shattered windows and stole around $80,000 worth of stuff. King is the fourth person sentenced on federal charges relating to actions in May 2020 in both Charleston and Columbia, according to DeHart.

“We just broke into the corner store and I got my Angry Orchard, ya’ll know I love my s—,” King allegedly says in the live stream.

DeHart says police canvassed a neighborhood and found King with a stolen firearm that he previously fired outside of a car. King live-streamed that video on Facebook as well.