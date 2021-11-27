Charges upgraded to murder for mother of missing child

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Charges have been upgraded to malice murder and felony murder for the woman who reported her 8-year-old daughter missing two days before the child was found dead.

Nicole Amari Hall was reported missing from an Extended Stay Hotel in Gwinnett County last Sunday.

The girl’s mother, Brittany Hall, claimed her daughter disappeared from the motel. Police found the little girl’s body Tuesday in a wooded area in a neighborhood near Stone Mountain State Park.

Hall’s partner, Celeste Owens, faces charges of felony murder. Hall was initially charged with concealing a death, filing a false police report and child cruelty. Now, she also faces felony murder and malice murder.