Charges pending in gun threat investigation at Bluffton school

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – River Ridge Academy was placed on a modified lockdown Thursday after a message was found written on a bathroom wall.

“I have a gun shot at 12 p.m. share,” the message read, according to the Beaufort County School District.

The Bluffton Police Department was called in to investigate and found no credible threat. However, in a letter to families, Principal Brian Ryman said charges are pending against the individual responsible for the message.

Further details were not immediately available.

“As always, the safety of our students remains our top priority at River Ridge Academy,” Ryman wrote. “I greatly appreciate your understanding and patience with this situation.”

The principal thanked the Bluffton Police Department as well for their work and asked families to use this as an opportunity to engage with students on potential security issues.

River Ridge Academy is a magnet school with students in pre-K through 8th grade.