Still image from scene video of the shooting at the soccer complex (File, WSAV 2021)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was accused in a fatal shooting at a Chatham County soccer complex.

Mario Deshaun Wallace was facing charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the Oct. 13, 2021, shooting in the parking lot of the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex.

The court did rule that Wallace was defending himself when he shot Rajah Young, who died after being transported to Memorial Health.

The court granted Wallace immunity from prosecution on Monday, clearing him of the charges.

According to court documents, the two had a previous relationship, and this wasn’t the first time Young pulled a gun out on Wallace.

The court agreed that when Young brandished a gun in the soccer complex parking lot, it was reasonable for Wallace to fear for his life.