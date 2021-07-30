Charges dropped for another suspect in Bluffton teen’s murder

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Charges have been dropped against another suspect connected to the murder of 18-year-old DJ Fields Jr.

A prosecutor with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office on Friday admitted they had the “wrong charge” against Shanyiah Void, 19, of Orangeburg.

Jayden Void

She and her brother Jayden Void were both accused of accessory after the fact of murder, a felony, in the fatal shooting of the Bluffton High School student-athlete.

But back in June, a judge ruled there was no probable cause to charge Jayden Void.

The Voids were accused of directing two other suspects, Jimmie Green and Ty Chaneyfield, to the wrong car of one of their “OPPS,” or enemies, leading the pair to open fire at a car driven by Fields.

He died at the scene on Bluffton Parkway.

His passengers, Edwin Graham and Kylan Simmons were both injured in the incident. Graham, who was also shot, is still recovering from his injuries.

It turns out none of the victims were the person the shooters were looking for. Investigators call it a deadly case of mistaken identity.

Photo collage picturing DJ Fields Jr.

Bluffton Police Det. Ryan Fazekas said the Voids watched the shooting happen and then met up with Green at Station 300 in Bluffton after the crime. They said Green told them to delete all connections they had with him on their phones, including pictures and contact information.

After hearing testimony Friday, the defense attorney said that while Shanyiah Void didn’t comply with police immediately, she eventually gave them the information they wanted and said the charge should be dropped.

Prosecutors then admitted they had the wrong charge against her. The judge agreed and dropped the charge, allowing her to go free.

Prosecutors and investigators have not said if she will face any future charges.