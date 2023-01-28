SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A cement truck spill closed all lanes of Stiles Avenue between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

“The road could be closed for up to 4 hours and could impact those attempting to get to the arena for tonight’s events,” The Savannah Police Department said on Twitter at just before 2:30 p.m.

The road was announced to have been reopened at 5:30 p.m. It is still not known what impact this had on the traffic in the area for Jeff Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled” tour.