CCSO investigating death of inmate at Chatham County Detention Center

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating the death of an inmate.

According to Sheriff John T. Wilcher, during a routine check at the Chatham County Detention Center at 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer found an inmate unresponsive in his cell from “an apparent suicide attempt.”

Per protocol, medical staff immediately responded, Wilcher said. Officers, medical staff and EMS attempted life-saving measures. The attempts revived the inmate, and he was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 11:29 a.m. on Saturday.

The Chatham County Coroner is conducting an autopsy.

Wilcher says the inmate was homeless and has no family listed. CCSO is working to find a relative to notify.

No further information has been released.

