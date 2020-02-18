CCSO correctional officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of inmate

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Chatham County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer was arrested and charged in relation to the sexual assault of an inmate on Tuesday.

Mareka Austin was arrested by the Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigation Unit at 11 a.m. and charged with Sexual Assault by Persons with Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority Over an Inmate.

A week-long investigation was conducted before the arrest. Austin admitted to having an unprofessional and personal relationship with an inmate and placed money in the inmate’s phone account.

CCSO says officers receive training in regards to inmate fraternization and are reminded on a regular basis that it is against policy and illegal.