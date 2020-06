CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on child molestation charges on Wednesday.

According to a CCSO report, 71-year-old James Clarence Brown was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery.

CCSO tells News 3 that Brown was charged after an investigation revealed he had sexually assaulted three juveniles while they were in his care.

The investigation began on May 29.