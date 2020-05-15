CCPD investigating shooting that sent 2 teens to hospital

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a shooting incident that happened Thursday afternoon.

CCPD says that just before 5 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Larchmont Drive. Moments later, officers received a report of a second shooting at the Exxon gas station at 8 Gateway Blvd. East. CCPD responded to both and determined that the two victims were linked to a singular incident.

Both 17-year-old Colby Newton and 19-year-old Marcus Padgett were taken to Memorial Hospital. Newton was treated for non-life thretening injuries and Padgett was in stable condition, CCPD says.

The exact location of the shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD at 912-652-6920 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.