SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is working to identify a suspect believed to be involved in an entering auto and financial card fraud theft.

Last Wednesday, CCPD officers arrived to the Shell Gas Station at 1 Gateway Boulevard where someone reported that their car had been broken into.

The victim told officers that their car had been entered overnight at the Howard Johnson’s located at 17003 Abercorn Street. The victim told CCPD their debit card and ID were both stolen by the suspect who then used these items to make multiple purchases. The suspect also sent himself $400 over cash app using the victim’s debit card, police said.

There was surveillance footage captured of the suspect which can be seen above. The suspect frequents the I-95, SR 204 area and is believed to live nearby.

If you recognize this person or have any information that may be useful in this investigation please contact detectives at 912-651-4717. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tips are anonymous and may qualify you for a cash reward.