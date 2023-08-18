CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting a hotel clerk early Friday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

Officers responded to the Red Roof Inn on Ft. Argyle Road just after 1:00 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a hotel clerk suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police a woman, later identified as 24-year-old Alshanae Collins, approached the front desk and shot the clerk, pointed the gun at another bystander, and then fired once into a hotel room that was occupied by two people who did not know Collins. No one inside the room was injured.

Police arrested and charged Collins with four counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a crime.

Police say Collins has been staying at the hotel for several weeks, but they are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

The suspect is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.