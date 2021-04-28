CCPD: Suspect arrested for rape at Berwick area grocery store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department has arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a victim at a Berwick area grocery store.

Police arrested Gregory Hathorne, 25, Tuesday evening near the Kroger located at 5720 Ogeechee Road.

According to CCPD, Hathorne allegedly attacked a woman and sexually assaulted her in the restroom of the grocery store.

“Witnesses told police they heard the woman’s screams, and several people in the store chased the suspect as he attempted to flee the area,” officials said.

Outside in the shopping plaza, citizens restrained the suspect until police arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m.

According to CCPD, Hathorne was unknown to the victim.

Hathorne now faces charges of felony rape, felony kidnapping and misdemeanor battery.

He remains in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center.

Chief Jeff Hadley is expected to discuss the incident Wednesday afternoon. WSAV will stream his remarks on this page, starting around 1:30 p.m.