CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of attempting to rob an elderly victim’s bicycle by force is being sought by the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

Witnesses told CCPD that in the 200 block of E. Montgomery Crossroads, a man knocked an elderly person off of his bicycle, punched him and attempted to steal his bike.

CCPD said passersby intervened and one of them took a photo of the suspect that’s now being circulated by police.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the CCPD app or on the department’s website.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.