CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

A man shoplifted at the Ace Hardware located at 5698 Ogeechee Road on Apr. 8 around 1 p.m. The man was captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about this case or the individual shown in the photos is asked to call CCPD at 912-651-4717 or submit a tip here.