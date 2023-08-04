SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officers are looking for a suspect accused in a shooting on Quacco Road Thursday evening.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), 42-year-old Elias Bello is being sought in the case.

CCPD said around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Quacco Road for a report of a shooting. There, a man was transported from the scene to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information on Bello’s whereabouts is asked to contact CCPD, and can remain anonymous. Tips can be sent through the department’s online tip form.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.