SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a suspect accused in a violent armed robbery.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), 32-year-old Kristal Gadson is accused of pistol-whipping a homeless man and robbing him of $27.

This happened on Nov. 27 in the 0 block of Ft. Argyle Rd., CCPD said.

Anyone who knows Gadson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the CCPD app or the department’s online tip form: police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.