CCPD seeks public’s help identifying person of interest in hit and run incident

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person of interest.

CCPD says the unidentified female pictured above is believed to have been involved in a hit and run incident that left one person injured. The incident happened on May 4 in the Kroger parking lot in Berwick Marketplace at 5720 Ogeechee Road.

The female is described as a slender, black female with long, black hair. She has a pronounced scar on her right cheek and is said to have a Caribbean accent. She is believed to have been driving a white Toyota Camry with damage to the rear bumper.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Chatham County Police at 912-651-4705 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.