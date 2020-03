CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is trying to locate four people of interest in a fraud investigation.

Detectives say Tiara Smith, Naderia Bailey, Kimberly Jack and Tajh Ammons are wanted for questioning in a case involving fraudulent activities that led to a local Sam’s Club losing $60,000 from June through December 2019.

Kimberly Jack

Naderia Bailey

Tajh Ammons

Tiara Smith

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.