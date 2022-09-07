CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Bethany Annette Long, 19, was last seen on Sept. 6 on Ridge Road when she left to go to Dollar General on Ogeechee Road.

Long is 5’ 3” tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with Battlefield video game logo with a yellow lining in the hood, a green shirt with white stripes and light blue shorts. She also has a heart tattoo on her wrist.

Police say she is possibly lost, and not from the Savannah area. She also suffers from medical conditions that are cause for concern.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911.