SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man who could possibly be in danger.

Eric Dahl was last seen leaving his home on Natalie Court on Oct. 3. He was wearing a green t-shirt, gray shorts, and gray and orange Crocs. He’s 6’2″, 190 lbs, w/blond short cut hair, and has a floral tattoo along his right forearm.

Dahl suffers from medical conditions that lead his family to believe he could be in danger.

If you have any information on Dahl’s whereabouts, call CCPD.