CCPD reminder: ‘Stay alert for phone scams’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) reminds residents that phone scammers continue to target new victims. The CCPD also urges residents to keep their guard up when it comes to potential scams.

CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley says awareness and prevention are the best defense against phone scams.

Hadley says area law enforcement continue to receive calls from victims – many of them elderly – who have been a target of a phone scam.

Police say the scammers call demanding an immediate payment for a variety of reasons from posing as a kidnapper, bill collector, law enforcement officer, IRS agent, or even someone who accidentally deposited money in the victim’s account that they need returned.

Officials warn that scammers sometimes email ‘documentation’ that they say backs up their claim.

Police say scammers usually ask for the payments to be made in gift cards.

“When someone asks for a payment with a gift card, hang up,” Hadley warns. “And, remember that it is ok to end a call without making payment. Tell the person you will call them back. If someone is a legitimate caller, they will give you time to look through your own records and decide your next steps.”

Hadley also encourages people to talk with elderly family members and friends to make sure they are aware of phone scam tactics, and to never purchase gift cards to make a payment to someone over the phone.