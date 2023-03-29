CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have arrested an alleged Peeping Tom after multiple incidents in a west Chatham County neighborhood.

According to Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), a woman told detectives that on March 27 she was reviewing her home security camera footage and saw a man looking through the window of her Stalwick Drive home around 11:00 p.m. the night before.

The victim showed the footage to neighbors who identified the man in the video as 45-year-old Jimmy Louis Baylor, who lives in the area. Shortly after that, on Monday evening, the victim’s home alarm system activated and Baylor was again caught on camera looking in a window of the home. He left when the home alarm sounded.

On March 28, CCPD detectives spoke with the victim who had found more surveillance footage of Baylor looking through her windows on March 18. Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect in all three videos, and took him into custody Tuesday evening.

Baylor was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center and charged with three counts of felony Peeping Tom, three counts of misdemeanor Criminal Trespass, and one misdemeanor count of Stalking.