Travis Washington (provided by the Chatham County Police Department)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A manhunt is underway for a 17-year-old murder suspect in Chatham County, police said Thursday morning.

Travis Washington is wanted in a fatal shooting that happened Sept. 4 in the area of Bismark and LaRoche.

Officials said he fled from the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) earlier in the morning.

According to CCPD, the search is focused on the area between Bonna Bella, Skidaway, LaRoche and DeRenne.

The Savannah Police Department is assisting in the search.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911 immediately.

This story is developing.