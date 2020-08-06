CCPD: Man charged in May shooting that ‘severely injured’ victim

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been charged for a May shooting at a convenience store that police say “severely injured” one person.

Antonio Lee, 40, was charged Thursday by the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was served the warrants at the Chatham County Detention Center, where he has been held since May 30 on an unrelated criminal charge.

CCPD says the shooting happened on Thursday, May 21, at the convenience store located at 2 West Gateway Blvd. One victim, identified only as a male, was shot twice and taken to Memorial Health in serious condition.

