SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) arrested a 21-year-old and charged him with murder in connection to a homicide on the southside of Savannah Friday evening.

The Chatham County Police Department arrested Adaunt’e Kimble shortly after the incident occurred on Friday. He is currently being held at the Chatham County Detention Center. Police believe he may be responsible for the murder of 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr.

On December 16, Powers was found deceased in an apartment complex located at 1015 King George Boulevard. Police say that the victim appears to have died from a gunshot wound, but an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Detectives said that the suspect and the victim knew each other.