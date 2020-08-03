CCPD looking for man in connection to auto theft that happened hours after he was released from jail

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is looking for a man in connection to an auto theft that happened just hours after he was released from jail last week.

CCPD says detectives are working to find Justin Bauer.

The crime happened around 11 p.m. on July 27 at the Parker’s convenience store located at 5906 Ogeechee Road. According to CCPD, a customer parked their gray Nissan Sentra at the gas pumps and left their car door open with the car keys inside while they went into the store.

A man, later identified at Bauer, sitting in the back of a pick-up truck parked next to the Sentra then got in the Sentra and drove away.

The entire incident was captured on security cameras.

When police questioned the driver of the pick-up truck, they learned the driver had given Bauer a ride from the Chatham County Detention Center. They had both been released from custody earlier that day.

Bauer had been arrested by the Pooler Police Department on July 15 in connection to another stolen vehicle incident.

Detectives believe Bauer may now be in the Jacksonville, Florida area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4718 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.