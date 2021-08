SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) closed all lanes of Johnny Mercer Boulevard from Turner’s Rock to Bryan Woods Road after a single-car, fatal accident.

CCPD called the Georgia State Patrol in to investigate the crash.

The identity of the victim was not released at the time of this report.

The collision remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Continue to visit WSAV.com for the latest updates.