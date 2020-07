ISLE OF HOPE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a vandalism at Isle of Hope.

CCPD says officers responded to the Isle of Hope community pool at 9:42 a.m. on Monday. Extensive damage was reported to the facility, and property was missing.





Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD at 912-652-6920 or Crimestoppers at 234-2020.