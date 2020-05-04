CCPD investigating multiple thefts at Sam’s Club

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is asking the public for help identifying several suspects related to various thefts from the Sam’s Club on Montgomery Cross Road.

CCPD says the first incident happened on April 3 when a man took more than $2,500 in electronics without paying. He fled the store in a black Toyota Avalon. Police have identified the owner of the vehicle, but it is unknown if she was with him at the time of the theft, police say.

On April 17, police say another man left Sam’s Club with two, 40-inch Vizio televisions worth nearly $400.

Then, on April 26, multiple male and female suspects left the store without paying for food and clothing.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information on these cases to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.