CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV)- The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is currently on the scene of a fatal shooting.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at a residence on Winding Way off Quacco Road.

According to CCPD, the deceased is a man, and based on a preliminary investigation, there is no danger to the public

Detectives have been sent out to the scene, and more information will be released as it becomes available.