SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Westlake Apartments.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shots fired call at the apartment complex.

They arrived on the scene to find 25-year-old Jamie Bernard Burton, Jr. dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the breezeway of one of the buildings.

Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who has information that may be useful in the investigation is asked to contact detectives at 912- 651- 4717. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips . You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward