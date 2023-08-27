SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

Hwy 17 between Chevis and Canebreak is closed in both directions due to the accident.

The crash caused downed power lines on the road, and there is no current set time for reopening.

The driver of the vehicle succumbed to injuries on the scene.

According to CCPD, the Georgia State Patrol will lead the investigation.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.