SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) held a press conference on Tuesday updating the public on the search for the body of missing Quinton Simon.

On October 18, Chief Jeff Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said that they will be conducting an extensive search of the Waste Management landfill located in Chatham County after gathering key evidence that led law enforcement to the area.

Chief Hadley stated that it is believed that Quinton’s body was thrown in a dumpster and later transported to the landfill off of Little Neck Road near L. Scott Stell Park.

Photo provided by the Chatham County Police Department

“We want justice for Quinton just like everybody else. And we want to find his remains so we can give him a proper resting place,” said Chief Hadley.

Quinton Simon has not been seen since the day of his disappearance on October 5, when he was reported missing from his home on Buckhalter Road.