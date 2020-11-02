CBP seizes over 700 pounds of meth at Port of Savannah in recent months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Savannah recently seized over 700 pounds of methamphetamine in shipments headed to Georgia.

On Aug. 11, CBP says officers found a white, crystal-like substance inside of clay pots originating from Mexico. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

In all, 327 pounds of meth were found in the clay pots.

Then, on Sept. 10, CBP officers targeted a container of ceramic roofing tiles that also originated from Mexico. Upon inspection, CBP says officers found metal canisters full of meth in 18 pallets of stacked roofing tiles.

A combined total of 49 metal canisters contained 402 pounds of meth inside of them.

“Drug Trafficking Organizations are relentless in their attempts to smuggle narcotics into the U.S.” said James S. Long, Acting Area Port Director Savannah. “These seizures highlight the hard work CBP officers do on a daily basis. Risk based targeting assessments, attention to detail, and identifying trends win the day.”

The 729 pounds of crystal methamphetamine intercepted has an estimated value of $10 million, according to CBP.

Department of Homeland Security Investigations continues this ongoing investigation.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.