Caught on Camera: Suspects threaten employee, steal from Savannah retail store on first day back open

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Businesses like retail stores are starting to accept customers as Governor Kemp lifts restrictions. Unfortunately, that also leaves the door open for criminals to take advantage of those who are finally getting back on their feet.

Savannah Police told WSAV News 3 that around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, three unknown suspects entered a retail store in Savannah and were caught shoplifting on camera. An employee at Copper Closet on Broughton Street said the two black men and one black female stole over 500 dollars worth of merchandise. This was the store’s first day back open in six weeks.

“I need to pay bills, and so I can’t just not have a job, especially right now.”

The employee, who did not wish to be identified, said one of the suspects showed her he had a gun. She said she was the only person inside the store at the time, as part of the store’s new policy to maintain social distancing. She told News 3 she tried to keep her composure and assist other customers until the suspects left the shop.

"I didn't know what to do. I was like, I just have to be normal because if I do anything he can possibly do something to me."











The Savannah Police Department is reporting a decrease in crime, like many other cities across the nation, since the shelter at home order. According to statistics provided by the department from the period of March 22- April 18, there has been a 19% drop in total property crime from around this time in 2019.

However, as more people hit the streets, officers ask that community members be on their guard against those looking to target vulnerable businesses and individuals.

Savannah Police said this is a shoplifting case because the suspect never removed the gun from his waistband or threatened the employee with it. If you recognize any of the suspects, call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020. You can remain anonymous.