Caught on camera: Man shines laser & throws rocks at helicopter

MANATEE COUNTY, Florida (CNN/WFLA) – Florida authorities arrested a man at a cement factory, accusing him of shining a laser at a plane and a helicopter. Charles Chapman Jr. faces charges including aggravated assault and resisting without violence.

Video from a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter shows a man pointing a laser at the aircraft.

The video shows the man jumping onto a forklift, then he starts grabbing rocks and chucking them at the chopper.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded Chapman on the ground. Officials say Chapman started swinging a hammer at deputies. Deputies tased Chapman.

Chapman was arrested and booked into the Manatee County jail. In addition to the other charges, Chapman also faces specific charges related to the laser.

Chapman was reported four times shining the laser at planes trying to land at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

One pilot told detectives the laser hit his eye causing him to go temporarily blind.

