SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Multiple passengers were injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a Chatham Area Transit (CAT) bus on Monday evening.

According to a statement released by CAT, on Monday around 6:15 p.m. a white cargo van made contact with a CAT bus on Wheaton Street. In an attempt to avoid the crash, the bus operator swerved and the bus stopped in Blackshear Park.

The occupants of the cargo van fled the scene on foot.

Passengers in the CAT bus were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Savannah Police, or Patrick Fahey, CAT’s Safety Manager.